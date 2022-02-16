Man admits he incited 2020 Chicago riots with online posts

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man who posted online to urge others to join the massive crowds that were looting downtown businesses in the summer of 2020 has pleaded guilty to inciting and participating in a riot. Twenty-three-year-old James Massey entered his plea in federal court on Tuesday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that he will likely be sentenced to two years in prison when he returns to court May 10.

Massey was arrested last year after an investigation revealed he had posted several videos on Facebook urging people to take part in the violence.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Massey taking part in the looting.

