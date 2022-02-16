River Bend Food Bank announces expansion project

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Bend Food Bank is launching a new campaign to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

“Expanding to End Hunger” campaign was launched Tuesday, continuing the organization’s goal to end hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

“We as a community, that we as a region share the unwavering belief that every person must have the access to food, the access to nutrition that is critical to human dignity,” said Nate Clark, “Expanding to End Hunger” campaign co-chair.

A unique groundbreaking was held where Quad Cities area leaders, political officials and Food Bank representatives turned over corn cornels as a nod to John Deere’s support of the River Bend Food Bank.

The campaign includes a 25,000 square foot expansion of the warehouse and volunteer space, including doubling the amount of freezers and coolers for food storage.

“It means that we can serve more hungry and bring it down, bring hunger down by being able to distribute more and get more in. The more we get in, the more we can get out. And if you got a bigger place, you get more in and I like that expansion,” said Willie Cotton, an employee with River Bend Food Bank.

The current facility opened in 2014 and that year, 17.3 million meals were distributed across River Bend’s 23-county service area.

A goal was made to triple that number by 2025. Thanks to community support, the goal was met five years early in 2020.

That was also the year food insecurity increased by over 50% -- emphasizing the need for more space.

“This crucial project will provide the space and functionality necessary to provide the space and functionality necessary to feed every child, adult and senior citizen who does not have enough food across the 23 counties that River Bend Food Bank serves,” said Mike Miller, President & CEO of River Bend Food Bank.

Construction on the expansion project is expected to begin in August, with completion expected in late-summer 2023.

