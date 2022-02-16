TBK Bank Sports Complex expansion, Middle Road and Forest Grove reconstruction expected to bring more tourists to the QCA

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The TBK Bank Sports Complex is expanding. Plans were announced Wednesday more attractions, including Iowa’s first-of-its-kind golf complex and an additional hotel.

In addition to the 45 acres the golf complex will sit on, an additional 25 acres will be devoted to commercial development.

The additional development in the Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive corridor is welcome news for business owners in and around “The Plex.”

“Bringing in the whole golf complex is going to be, like, out of this world busy,” SAID Beth Aronson Beth Aronson is the co-owner of Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery and Coffee Hound, the first two businesses to open in “The Plex” near the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

“Once TBK did open, obviously both locations have been very, very successful. With the support of the Bettendorf community and TBK, it’s been an amazing partnership,” said Aronson.

The three story, golf entertainment venue will have 62 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, along with three full-service bars and a full-service restaurant.

“It will help introduce hundreds of thousands, if not millions of visitors to the Quad Cities, where we desperately need to fill a plethora of different jobs. We know that once the people visit the Quad City area, they fall in love with our culture, with the people, with the way we live. And this is a great opportunity to bring people to our area,” said Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.

Another phase of this project is the reconstruction of the Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive corridor.

The project will add four roundabouts, trails, and a pedestrian bridge. This is an effort to bring in even more tourists, and people here at home.

“I think the pedestrian bridge is even one of the more exciting things, due to the fact that we have the new school down here. We’ve got all of the housing additions. So we’re not only going to bring in just the sports complex, but the community support,” said Aronson.

Autoplay Caption

The pedestrian bridge is expected to be complete by late 2024. Between the pedestrian bridge, Middle Road/Forest Grove reconstruction and the sports complex expansion, the total cost will be an estimated $75 million.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.