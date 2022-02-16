Rainy, Windy & Warm For Your Wednesday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 10 PM tonight until 7 PM Thursday for accumulating snow and wind***

A potent winter storm system sweeps into the upper Midwest, producing a mixed bag of precipitation across the region. We start with rain developing during the day, followed by a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow into the late evening hours. Look for a changeover to snow toward morning, and continuing through the day with accumulations likely, mainly in our southern counties. Some locations could get 4″ to 8″ amounts. Blustery winds will likely produce blowing and drifting, along with visibility issues on area roads. Cold air moves in behind that front, dropping temperatures into the 20′s. That’s where they’ll stay Thursday, before plunging into the single digits through Friday morning. We’ll rebound back into the 30′s by afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy, blustery and warm. Rain likely during the day. High: 52°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light rain, freezing rain or a wintry mix then changing to snow. Low: 23°. Wind: N 15-25+ mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and colder. Snow continues through the day. High: 25°. Wind: N 15-25+ mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.