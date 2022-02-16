Advertisement

Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her

Pamela S. McNeill
Pamela S. McNeill(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin woman is being accused of killing her dogs by hanging them in trees.

WARNING - THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS

Pamela Sue McNeill, 57, of Green Bay is charged with two counts of felony mistreatment of animals.

A criminal complaint obtained by WBAY states that on Feb. 15, Brown County deputies responded to a suspicious situation at a park and ride in Howard. A public works employee had found a dog hanging in a tree in the area.

At the same time, deputies were notified about a complaint of a woman eating food inside a convenience store without paying for it. They found McNeill there eating food off a plate.

Deputies learned that the department had been called to the park and ride and had met with Pamela McNeill the previous day. She had a dog with her at that time. They confirmed that the same dog was the one found hanging from the tree.

McNeill was taken to the Brown County Jail. Deputies said she stated that she killed both of her dogs by hanging them in trees.

Deputies were told to look for the second dog and found it hanging from a tree near where the first dog was found hanging.

Investigators obtained a statement where McNeill noted that the dogs were growling at each other and snapping at each other. She noted that neither dog had snapped at her or tried to bite her.

McNeill’s statement reads, “On Monday, February 14, 2022, around dusk. Both of my dogs started snapping at each other and growling while they were in the passenger seat of my car. I tried to pet them, and they growled at me but never snapped at me. I told them I was not going to live with that, and I told them I loved them and that I hoped to see them someday.”

McNeill is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range...
Deputies: 1 dead after incident at Princeton Shooting Range
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Rain this afternoon will change to a wintry mix (rain, snow, ice) this evening, then snow...
First Alert Day 10pm Tonight until 7 pm Thursday for snow and wind
Davenport police are asking motorists to avoid 53rd Street between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore...
Gas main break shuts down part of 53rd Street in Davenport

Latest News

United Way launches reading campaign to close proficiency gaps lost to COVID
United Way Quad Cities reading initiative aims to close proficiency gaps
United Way launches reading campaign to close proficiency gaps lost to COVID
Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa found, FBI confirms
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing
Bettendorf, IA
TBK Bank Sports Complex expansion, Middle Road and Forest Grove reconstruction expected to bring more tourists to the QCA