Advertisement

4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast

By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Crews have recovered and identified two bodies found at the site of an airplane that went down off the North Carolina coast Sunday.

The Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed about three miles off the Outer Banks coast, WITN reported. The plane was seen behaving erratically before dropping off the radar.

Authorities say there’s no indication that anyone survived the crash.

The aircraft was carrying eight people returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County:

  • Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, Greenville, pilot
  • Jeffrey Rawls, 28, Greenville
  • Stephanie Fulcher, 42, Sea Level
  • Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, 15, Sea Level
  • Douglas “Hunter” Parks, 45, Sea Level
  • Noah Styron, 15, Cedar Island
  • Michael “Daily” Shepard, 15, Atlantic
  • Jacob “Jake” Taylor, 16, Atlantic
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County(Carteret County Public School System)

The cabin of the plane was found late Monday night in about 55 feet of water.

Dive teams were at the site earlier this week in attempts to recover bodies and electronic equipment on the aircraft.

Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of the two passengers who were positively identified have been given to their families.

The other remains will be sent to the Brody School of Medicine at ECU for additional examination and identification.

The Coast Guard suspended its search efforts and has shut down the command center.

The flight data recorder and other aircraft parts that were recovered are being turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range...
Deputies: 1 dead after incident at Princeton Shooting Range
FAD 02-17
First Alert Day until 7 pm Thursday for snow and wind
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa found, FBI confirms

Latest News

Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still ‘very high’
FILE - "Candy Bomber" pilot Gail Halvorsen gives thumbs up in front of an old US military...
‘Candy Bomber’ who dropped sweets during Berlin Airlift dies
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump lawyers fight to block subpoena seeking his testimony
The Muscatine Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing and any criminal charges...
Police: 42 Dogs rescued from unsafe home in Fruitland