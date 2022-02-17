CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport Police investigate catalytic converter theft

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a catalytic converter theft at 3205 W 76th St., Davenport.

Davenport Police are seeking any information concerning the vehicle in the photo and the suspect driving it.

Police said a suspect described as a black male, about 6-feet tall pulled into the lot in the pictured car and was seen scouting the vehicles parked there on Feb. 12.

He came back about midnight that night and stole a catalytic converter off a box truck, police said. The suspect’s vehicle is possibly a Kia.

Police said this area of Davenport has been hit with numerous catalytic converter thefts.

If you have information about this suspect or vehicle, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

