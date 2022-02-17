Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on felon in possession of firearm charge

He is is wanted by Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Demarko Williams, 33, is wanted by Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Police say he is 6-feet tall, 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know of his whereabouts, police ask you to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

