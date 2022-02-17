CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for forgery

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Brandon Thompson, 34, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for forgery.

He is also wanted by Whiteside and Henry Counties in Illinois and Iowa DCI for failing to appear in court on the charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and unlawful use of a credit card.

Police say he is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 185 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know of his whereabouts, police ask you to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

