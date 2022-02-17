Hundreds say “Iowa Is Better Than This’ and ask legislators to stop discriminatory bills

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One Human Family QCA among over a dozen other organizations want legislators to know ‘Iowa Is Better Than This’ through an awareness event on Wednesday, with over 700 people in attendance. This comes during one of the busiest times for the Iowa legislature, funnel week, as lawmakers try to get their bills passed through committees. If a bill does not get voted out of committee by this week, it won’t be debated on the Senate or House floor.

Hundreds of Iowans say though, many of the bills in the Iowa legislature recently have been discriminatory. This includes House File 334 which prevents transgender students from participating in athletics. Organizers also brought up the recently passed Senate File 413, which cuts early voting days from 29 days to 20 and closes polling places an hour earlier. Rabbi Henry Jay Karp with One Family QCA described it as “whole segments of our community are being carved out of the democratic process and their freedoms.”

“We should be welcoming and inclusive to all. Every Iowan should have the same rights and responsibilities,” said Rev. Rich Hendricks, co-founder of One Family QCA, QCA Pride, and Pastor of Metropolitan Church Quad Cities.

“It’s time we stop dividing Iowans. That’s not who we are as Iowans. It’s not good for our economy, it’s not good for our state, not good for our reputation. We need to be a welcoming and diverse community,” he added.

By standing up together, Rev. Hendricks hopes to empower the community to speak up for others, “I see so many members of the community here in the quad cities who feel the world is against them- specifically how they feel Iowa, the legislature, and the governor is against them because of who they are.”

Other legislation organizers brought up as discriminatory include Senate File 252 which was signed by the governor, which would allow for landlords to deny a lease to an individual if they use a federal housing voucher. House File 802 was lso signed by Governor Reynolds, reportedly prohibiting schools from discussing racism and sexism in ways that are “divisive.”

Whoever you are, organizers urge you to contact your legislator and voice your opinion.

