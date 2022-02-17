ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Outdoor Adventure Show kicks off at the QCCA Expo Center Thursday.

The QCCA Expo Center said everyone is welcome to come down to the Expo Center and enjoy the booths and vendor displays.

There will be a Kids Kamp area with a trout pond, minnow races and archery, the QCCA Expo Center said in a media release. The featured speakers will be Jim Crowley and Jeff Faulkenberry.

Tons of boats, motors, fishing gear, and outdoor equipment are on display in the 60,000-foot showroom, the QCCA Expo Center said. It’s been a long winter, come out for some fun this weekend at the Outdoor Adventure Show.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults, $1 for children 6-15 and free for children under 6, the QCCA Expo Center said.

The QCCA Expo Center said Friday is Senior and Military Day. Adults 65 plus and all military are just $6 at the door all day.

The QCCA Expo Center said to visit its website for more information.

