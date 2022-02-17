Police: 42 Dogs rescued from unsafe home in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - Forty-two dogs were rescued from a home considered unsafe for the animals, the Muscatine Police Department said in a media release.

Police received an anonymous tip on Feb. 10 regarding allegations of animal neglect occurring at 100 block of Main Street in Fruitland.

The tip alleged that a couple was living in a mobile home with an excessive amount of dogs, police said in the release. The overcrowded conditions in the mobile home were suspected of causing severe health issues for the dogs, according to police.

Muscatine Animal Control Officer Courtney Patel investigated the anonymous tip and discovered that an excessive amount of dogs were housed in the mobile home, and concerns of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions were identified, police said.

In conjunction with the police department, a search warrant was obtained for the removal of the animals.

The police department said with assistance from Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society, it accessed the mobile home and rescued the animals.

The conditions of the mobile home were considered unsafe for the animals due to the excessive amount of animal waste present, as well as a lack of access to adequate food and medical care, police said.

The animals remain with the Muscatine Humane Society until dispositional proceedings can be held, police said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and any criminal charges are pending.

