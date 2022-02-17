Advertisement

Police: 42 Dogs rescued from unsafe home in Fruitland

The Muscatine Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing and any criminal charges...
The Muscatine Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing and any criminal charges are pending.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - Forty-two dogs were rescued from a home considered unsafe for the animals, the Muscatine Police Department said in a media release.

Police received an anonymous tip on Feb. 10 regarding allegations of animal neglect occurring at 100 block of Main Street in Fruitland.

The tip alleged that a couple was living in a mobile home with an excessive amount of dogs, police said in the release. The overcrowded conditions in the mobile home were suspected of causing severe health issues for the dogs, according to police.

Muscatine Animal Control Officer Courtney Patel investigated the anonymous tip and discovered that an excessive amount of dogs were housed in the mobile home, and concerns of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions were identified, police said.

In conjunction with the police department, a search warrant was obtained for the removal of the animals.

The police department said with assistance from Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society, it accessed the mobile home and rescued the animals.

The conditions of the mobile home were considered unsafe for the animals due to the excessive amount of animal waste present, as well as a lack of access to adequate food and medical care, police said.

The animals remain with the Muscatine Humane Society until dispositional proceedings can be held, police said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and any criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range...
Deputies: 1 dead after incident at Princeton Shooting Range
FAD 02-17
First Alert Day until 7 pm Thursday for snow and wind
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa found, FBI confirms

Latest News

FAD 02-17
First Alert Day until 7 pm Thursday for snow and wind
First Alert Day Continues until 7 p.m.
First Alert Forecast: Light snow in metro QC; Heavier snow south
John Lee Tigges, 67, of Davenport is facing several felony child pornography charges.
Davenport man charged in child pornography case
River Action to hold a public meeting about preparing for flood season
River Action to hold a public meeting about preparing for flood season