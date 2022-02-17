Advertisement

Quad City Doctor discusses common food interactions with medications

By Marcia Lense
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Niral Tilala, a Family physician with Genesis Health System, explains some of the common food interactions with certain medications. For example, grapefruit can inhibit cholesterol-lowering drugs to clear out of the body, potentially causing side-effects. Dairy can make some antibiotics ineffective. He suggests whenever you get a new medication, talk to your doctor or pharmacist about any possible food interactions.

