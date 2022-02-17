Advertisement

Reynolds signs education funding bill into law, touts ‘responsible’ increase

During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the state's plans for COVID-19 testing.(File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an education funding bill on Thursday, putting what she called a “significant and responsible” increase in per-pupil funding into effect for the next fiscal year.

Reynolds touted the 2.5% per-pupil increase in House File 2316, which increases the total public education budget for the state by $159 million. The total outlay in the fiscal year 2023 budget will exceed $3.6 billion.

“Providing a quality education for the next generation of Iowans is one of our most important responsibilities,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “The state’s significant and responsible funding increases year-over-year for more than a decade helps ensure that Iowa has the strong public education system necessary to support the success of our students and our state.”

Total per-pupil funding will now be just over $7,400, up from $7,200 previously. The Iowa Senate had initially approved just a 2.25% increase, but the Iowa House passed a different version of the bill matching Reynolds’ proposal for a 2.5% increase. The Senate then adopted the House version of the bill.

Democrats in the state legislature unsuccessfully pushed for a 5% increase.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range...
Deputies: 1 dead after incident at Princeton Shooting Range
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
FAD 02-17
First Alert Day until 7 pm Thursday for snow and wind
Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa found, FBI confirms

Latest News

River Action holds flood information session ahead of spring flood season
River Action holds flood information session ahead of spring flood season
Union members at Eaton-Cobham facility to start strike at midnight Thursday
River Action to hold a public meeting about preparing for flood season
River Action holds flood information session ahead of spring flood season
He is wanted by the Moline Police Department for forgery.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for forgery
He is is wanted by Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a felon in possession...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on felon in possession of firearm charge