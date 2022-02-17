Advertisement

River Action to hold a public meeting about preparing for flood season

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - Flood season is quickly approaching and River Action wants to get ahead of things to prepare Quad Citians.

Thursday, River Action is expected to host the Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance public meeting.

Executive Director Kathy Wine says some of the topics they’ll be going over is a new website from the National Weather Service.

Wine says the Spring Flood and Water Resource Outlook website offers information on the flood risk this season, snow water equivalent, ice jam flooding, plus more.

Officials will help Quad Citians navigate through the website in the meeting and answer any questions about flooding.

River Action also mentioned receiving funds from Iowa American Water, that will help homeowners learn how to measure the first floor of their homes.

Plus help homeowners figure out if the height of their floor is above the flood plain.

“That will bring down your flood insurance cost, so the cost of a survey is being covered by this grant, so we want all these folks who are frequently flooded to know that and let us know if we can help,” said Wine.

Thursdays meeting is from 1:30pm-3:00pm at Riverdale City Hall, 110 Manor Drive, in Riverdale, Iowa.

