River Action holds flood information session ahead of spring flood season

The organization received a federal grant to help homeowners living near a flood plain improve flood insurance
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - Spring is right around the corner and so is flood season.

River Action and the US Army Corps of Engineers-Rock Island District held and informational meeting highlighting websites the public can view to see flood risk in their area.

If you live near the Mississippi River, Rock River or Duck Creek but aren’t in a FEMA flood plain, there is a new flood elevation survey you can sign up for to potentially improve your flood insurance.

“River Action has grant funding so that we can help home owners, or businesses, get that survey done. And once you have that information, you can apply for the certificate and a petition to have your flood insurance reduced if, in fact, you are outside of a flood plain,” said Kathy Wine, executive director at River Action.

If you would like to sign up for a survey to take place at your home or business, you can contact River Action by calling 563-322-2969 or e-mailing riveraction@riveraction.org

The organization hopes to have the surveys complete by this spring to send to FEMA.

Flood information websites:

National Weather Service- Quad Cities Spring 2022 Flood Outlook

US Army Corps of Engineers National Levee Database

National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service

FEMA’s National Flood Risk Index

US Army Corps of Engineers River Gages

