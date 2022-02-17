Rock Island approves Black Hawk statue move to Milan business

MILAN, Illinois (KWQC) - As of Monday night, the city of Rock Island has approved the donation of an iconic Quad Cities landmark to Blackhawk Bank and Trust.

Now, the Blackhawk statue is on its way to Milan. Monday was a big night for the bank’s president, who has been championing the project.

“I honestly could not have been more excited about it.” said Jim Huiskamp, president of Blackhawk Bank and Trust.

Huiskamp says he’s considered bringing the Blackhawk statue to the bank for at least 5 years. The ball really got rolling on the project after a conversation with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms about nine months ago.

“He didn’t say no, he didn’t say yes,” said Huiskamp. “He simply said that yeah, he’d like to explore this situation.”

Huiskamp continued work on the project. The statue is important to him not just as a resident of the Quad Cities, but as a memory of his childhood.

″When we were kids, my brothers and sisters would ride our bikes down to the area. There was Zayre’s and also the bowling alley,” said Huiskamp. “We would spend time down there. I always admired it.”

The statue’s move to the bank’s location at West 3rd Street and West 4th Avenue in Milan also includes an update to their facility there.

“We will tear this building down, tear those current lanes down, produce three new lanes with ITMs,” said Huiskamp. “Then, wonderfully, we are now able to add the Blackhawk statue as the centerpiece.”

The bank is covering the cost of moving and restoring the statue, though it’s not certain yet what the restoration will look like.

“We’ll just be assessing that once we get it down.” said Huiskamp. “But in my mind, it’s in pretty dang good shape.”

Though the statue is leaving Rock Island, City officials feel that it’s in good hands.

“They’re going to honor it well and respect it for what it is,” said Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. “The Huiskamps have been great friends of the city of Rock Island for a number of years.”

Whatever form it takes, Huiskamp is happy to preserve some Quad Cities history.

″I always had hoped to try to save it and get it to a new home,” Huiskamp said. “Where it’d be protected and in a better spot.”

Mayor Thoms estimates the project could start around late spring of this year. The bank is currently gathering bids for the project.

