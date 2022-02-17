Snow continues, especially south of the Quad Cities

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 7 PM FOR SNOW AND WIND***

Light to moderate snow will overspread the southern half of the KWQC viewing area this afternoon. Dry air is eating away at snow chances north of the metro Quad Cities. It will also be breezy with a north wind 10-20 mph, keeping temperatures from warming up.

Snowfall ranges from a dusting to 2″ form the Quad Cities to about Galesburg. From Galesburg and south 2-4″, with locally higher amounts possible toward Macomb. There will be a sharp cut-off in totals across the viewing area. The sky clears tonight with temperatures falling into the single digits. Friday will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the 30s, before a fast moving clipper system brings a cold front Friday evening, and the potential of light snow. Accumulation will be less than a half inch.

TODAY: Snow SE, Breezy. High: 25°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 8°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High: 35°. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.

