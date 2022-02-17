Union members at Eaton-Cobham facility to start strike at midnight Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 365 union members with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Local 388 at Eaton Corporation-Cobham Mission Systems will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Friday, workers confirmed to TV6. 98% of union members reportedly voted to go on strike.

John Herrig, business representative for IAMAW District 6 said, “the membership spoke in a loud and determined voice that the offer from the company was substandard and they would not accept that.” The contract would have been three years instead of the typical four to five-year contracts.

Union members want better pay, health insurance, and 401K plans, according to Herrig. He says Eaton-Cobham union members know how valuable labor is in the Quad Cities, especially now.

“I think when you take a look at all the PR behind the John Deere strike, the Kellogs strike, Kone strike, it plays an awful lot and changes the mindset of the normal worker. They’re tired, they’re fed up with not getting a fair shake,” added Herrig.

He says they’ll go on strike until a contract is ratified by union members, and they’re ready to start bargaining with the company.

Eaton Corporation acquired Cobham Mission Systems last year. The company manufactures air-to-air refueling systems, environment systems and actuation, primarily for defense markets, according to its website.

