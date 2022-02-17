Advertisement

Union members at Eaton-Cobham facility to start strike at midnight Thursday

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 365 union members with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Local 388 at Eaton Corporation-Cobham Mission Systems will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Friday, workers confirmed to TV6. 98% of union members reportedly voted to go on strike.

John Herrig, business representative for IAMAW District 6 said, “the membership spoke in a loud and determined voice that the offer from the company was substandard and they would not accept that.” The contract would have been three years instead of the typical four to five-year contracts.

Union members want better pay, health insurance, and 401K plans, according to Herrig. He says Eaton-Cobham union members know how valuable labor is in the Quad Cities, especially now.

“I think when you take a look at all the PR behind the John Deere strike, the Kellogs strike, Kone strike, it plays an awful lot and changes the mindset of the normal worker. They’re tired, they’re fed up with not getting a fair shake,” added Herrig.

He says they’ll go on strike until a contract is ratified by union members, and they’re ready to start bargaining with the company.

Eaton Corporation acquired Cobham Mission Systems last year. The company manufactures air-to-air refueling systems, environment systems and actuation, primarily for defense markets, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range...
Deputies: 1 dead after incident at Princeton Shooting Range
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
FAD 02-17
First Alert Day until 7 pm Thursday for snow and wind
Illinois girl reported missing in Iowa found, FBI confirms

Latest News

River Action holds flood information session ahead of spring flood season
River Action holds flood information session ahead of spring flood season
River Action to hold a public meeting about preparing for flood season
River Action holds flood information session ahead of spring flood season
He is wanted by the Moline Police Department for forgery.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for forgery
He is is wanted by Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a felon in possession...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on felon in possession of firearm charge