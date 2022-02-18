Crews respond to a Davenport house fire Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the 3100 Block of West 66th Street at about 4:55 p.m., the fire department said in a media release.

The department said everyone escaped the home before crews arrived on scene. Officials reported no injuries from the fire.

Crews first on the scene said they saw a split foyer home with smoke coming out of the chimney when they arrived.

Firefighters found active fire and heavy smoke in the basement of the home, the fire department said. The fire was able to be extinguished quickly but the home had heavy smoke conditions throughout.

Crews used fans to remove smoke from the home, officials said. The family was displaced by this fire and the Red Cross was called in to assist them.

Officials said a family pet was located inside the home, given oxygen and returned to homeowners.

Crews remained on scene for about two hours, the department said. Mid-American assisted on scene, controlling gas and electric.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

