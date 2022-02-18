Advertisement

Davenport man charged with possessing child pornography

Anthony Jerome Valle, 70, of Davenport, faces 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, an...
Anthony Jerome Valle, 70, of Davenport, faces 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he possessed multiple images of child pornography.

Anthony Jerome Valle, 70, faces 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He was being held in the Scott County Jail Friday morning on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment.

On Feb. 8, 2021, Davenport police detectives initiated an investigation into suspected images of child pornography being transmitted over the internet in December 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.

Detectives determined Valle was in possession of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexual acts on a computer that he said belonged to him, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he said he was the primary user of the computer that contained child pornography.

Detectives discovered 167 images of child pornography identified that included 73 separate minors, according to the affidavit.

