I-39 in central Illinois reopens nearly 24 hours after 100 car pile-up during snowstorm

EL PASO, Ill., (KWQC) - An interstate highway in central Illinois is back open, nearly 24 hours after a multi-vehicle pile-up during a snowstorm. On Thurs. Feb 17, at 3:13 p.m. Illinois State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 39 near El Paso, Illinois that involved an estimated 100 vehicles, including several tractor-trailers. Of those, 19 semi rigs and nine passenger vehicles were damaged.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-39 between Normal, Illinois and Minonk were closed until around noon Friday in order to clear all of the vehicles.

According to our NBC affiliate in Chicago, several other highways also had traffic incidents, including a 50 vehicle crash on I-55 near Dwight, after more than four inches of wind-blown snow led to white-out conditions. The National Weather Service says snow fell at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour and was and blown by winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

