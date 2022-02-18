Advertisement

Illinois continues to see COVID-19 numbers drop; cutting back on state testing

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 20,896 new cases of COVID-19 for the week. That compares to some 200-thousand new cases reported in one week during the surge in January.

The state reports that 1,590 people were hospitalized with the illness, 303 of those patients are in ICUs. The state is also report another 417 deaths since Feb. 11, 2022. There have been 32,299 deaths of people with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Due to decreased demand at the state testing sites and the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests, the state testing locations will now be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning this weekend. The hours of operation at the locations will remain the same and can be found on the IDPH website COVID-19 testing page <https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html>.

Health officials say they have seen an 87-percent drop in testing across the 10 state locations since Jan. 1.To order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, go to covidtests.gov <https://www.covidtests.gov/>.

Of Illinois’ total population, almost 76-percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 67-percent is fully vaccinated, and more than 48-percent boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

