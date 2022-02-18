Advertisement

Moline-Coal Valley School District transitions to ‘mask recommended’ policy Tuesday

The school district said it has decided to ease COVID-19 mitigations after the Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules declined to extend emergency rules regarding masks in schools.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District said it will transition to a “mask recommended” policy beginning Tuesday.

The school district has decided to ease COVID-19 mitigations after the Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules declined to extend emergency rules regarding masks in schools on Feb. 15, the school district said in an email to parents.

“Because the risk of transmission of the virus still exists and the safety of students and staff remains a high priority, wearing a mask will continue to be recommended, however, it will not be required,” the school district said.

All choices will be respected, whether students and staff choose to wear a mask or not, the school district said.

“The past three years have been full of differing perspectives, emotions, and at times, divisions,” the school district said. “As this situation continues to evolve, please be sensitive to the individual need of our students, families, and staff during this transition. Like all other challenges we face, we will work through this as a community.”

Due to the federal transportation mandate mask will be required on school transportation.

The school district said there will be updates to other COVID-19 mitigation like contact tracing and quarantining.

