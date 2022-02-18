Outdoor show returns to QCCA Expo Center this weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking for a way to beat the winter blues, the Outdoor Show is underway at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

Boats, motors, fishing gear, and other outdoor equipment are on display.

Along with boats and many vendors, there is also a “Kidz Kamp” area with a trout pond, minnow races and archery.

“The minnow races, the kids have a ball racing with minnows and everything. It’s great experience for the kids to shoot a bow and arrow and or a BB gun. I mean, it’s just something to start them off with and everything to try and get them interested in the outdoors and hunting and fishing and stuff,” said Richard Miller, president of the QCCA Expo Center.

There is something for all ages at the expo.

You name it, it’s here, pretty much. We have a lot of stuff for kids. But we also have all the boats and all the tackle dealers that have stuff for all the adults. There’s a lot of other different, varying stuff in here too. Our fudge guy is always here, so everybody likes that,” said Miller.

The show runs through 8 p.m. Friday. It’s also open from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults and $1 for children 6 to 15. It’s free for children younger than 6.

