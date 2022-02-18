Advertisement

Outdoor show returns to QCCA Expo Center this weekend

There is something for all ages at the expo this weekend.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking for a way to beat the winter blues, the Outdoor Show is underway at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

Boats, motors, fishing gear, and other outdoor equipment are on display.

Along with boats and many vendors, there is also a “Kidz Kamp” area with a trout pond, minnow races and archery.

“The minnow races, the kids have a ball racing with minnows and everything. It’s great experience for the kids to shoot a bow and arrow and or a BB gun. I mean, it’s just something to start them off with and everything to try and get them interested in the outdoors and hunting and fishing and stuff,” said Richard Miller, president of the QCCA Expo Center.

There is something for all ages at the expo.

You name it, it’s here, pretty much. We have a lot of stuff for kids. But we also have all the boats and all the tackle dealers that have stuff for all the adults. There’s a lot of other different, varying stuff in here too. Our fudge guy is always here, so everybody likes that,” said Miller.

THE SHOW RUNS THROUGH 8 TONIGHT.

The show runs through 8 p.m. Friday. It’s also open from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults and $1 for children 6 to 15. It’s free for children younger than 6.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Bettendorf police identify woman run over, killed by boyfriend’s truck
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
John Lee Tigges, 67, of Davenport is facing several felony child pornography charges.
Davenport man charged in child pornography case
A car crash took place.
One person killed, two others hurt in crash between semi, pickup on I-80
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf

Latest News

There is something for all ages at the expo this weekend.
Outdoor show returns to QCCA Expo Center this weekend
Renew Moline encourages the community to “think big” for specific features they would like...
Renew Moline ask for community input on design of downtown Skatepark and Pump Track
Deere & Company reports net income of $903 million for 2022 first quarter
Deere & Company reports net income of $903 million for 2022 first quarter
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Crews respond to a Davenport house fire Thursday