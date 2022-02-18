Renew Moline ask for community input on design of downtown Skatepark and Pump Track

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Renew Moline is asking the community to give input for the design of the Skatepark and Pump Track.

Community of skaters and bikers are asked to help Renew Moline to identify the specific features that should be considered for the design of the Skatepark and Pump Track, it said in a media release Friday.

The survey opened Friday and will close on March 4, Renew Moline said.

Renew Moline said the identified location is currently between 4th & 5th Avenues and 20th and 22nd Street, partially under the new I-74 Bridge.

Renew Moline encourages the community to “think big” for specific features they would like included in the park as it relates to skateboarding and biking.

The Moline City Council has given Renew Moline the endorsement to move ahead in planning for a Skatepark & Pump Track downtown Moline in partnership with Moline Parks and Recreation, Renew Moline said.

After collecting community input in the online survey, Renew Moline said the City and it will use these ideas and suggestions to help shape the design and size and budget and ultimately help the City contract with a Skatepark and Pump Track company to bring these ideas to life.

Once the survey closes, Renew Moline said it will gather responses and share with the Moline Parks and Recreation Department as well as the Moline City Council with an anticipated deadline of early spring.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.