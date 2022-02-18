Republican lawmaker upset House Democratic leaders won’t call her violence prevention bills in committee

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - An Illinois House Republican from Kankakee County is trying to get support for several of her bills that she feels could protect police and improve public safety. The proposals were drafted in response to the murder of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic in an attack that also critically wounded her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey.

Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were both charged with murder and attempted murder following the shooting on Dec. 29. Sullivan and Harris were both denied bail last month.

Rep. Jackie Haas (R-Kankakee) said state lawmakers must act this session to put stronger protections in place for those who put their lives on the line for others. Haas worked with Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and State’s Attorney Jim Rowe to put their ideas into legislation.

“The reason violent crime continues to increase is due to the revolving door of our judicial system,” Rowe said. “Giving prosecutors additional tools to convict and keep violent offenders locked up will ultimately keep our communities safer.”

One of her proposals calls for charging someone with obstruction of justice if they take an officer’s body camera to prevent arrest or prosecution. Another bill says anyone who has three, or more, pending charges for misdemeanor domestic battery, violating an order of protection or criminal damage to property could be charged as a habitual misdemeanant. This comes as Haas explained that Sullivan was a habitual offender, charged with 40 crimes over the past seven years.

“These bills are my priority, and the priority of a community still mourning the loss of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, and still praying for the healing of Officer Bailey,” Haas said during a press conference Thursday.

She also hopes to increase the penalty for aggravated domestic battery, already a Class X felony, to six to 30 years in prison if the offender strangles another person.

“It would basically make domestic battery strangulation the equivalent of an attempted murder, which is what it is,” Rowe said. “We all know that strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence.”

Another Haas proposal states defendants should be brought to trial within 120 days instead of the current 90 days set in law.

The House Judiciary-Criminal Committee has yet to call these bills for discussion. Although, the deadline to get House bills out of committee is Friday.

“I’ve not been given any explanation as to why these bills have not been called. It’s extremely frustrating,” Haas said. “The lack of transparency that is associated with that is very frustrating as well because there has not been any explanation given.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.