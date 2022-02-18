Advertisement

Rock Island community helps family after home catches on fire

One Rock Island family was enjoying a get together when the home they were in caught fire Saturday. Now, their community is helping them move forward.
By Evan Denton
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - One Rock Island family was enjoying a get together when the home they were in caught fire Saturday. Now, their community is helping them move forward.

“With the breaker popping in the morning, the fire smoldered throughout the day. If this had been in the middle of the night, we are pretty scared to think about, but it would not have ended the way it did,” said Chasidy Mejia-Biswell, a resident of the Rock Island home damaged by fire.

“We were just very fortunate, very lucky, blessed,” said Shawn Biswell, a resident of the Rock Island home damaged by fire.

Chasidy and Shawn said their family was frightened when a fire began in their attic.

“We had our grandkids here, had to get them out of the house, got the fire extinguisher, and wanted to save the house. You don’t want to lose everything, and you also don’t want anybody to get hurt. You don’t really know what can happen once a fire starts,” Mejia-Biswell said.

Chasidy and Shawn and said they won’t be able to get back into their home for the next one to three months, but they are grateful no one was injured and for the immediate response from police and fire fighters.

“Our firefighters and our police officers are amazing. Their response time was phenomenal. The police were here immediately, the fire department was right after them. They were just the calmest, kindest, took control, they saved the house, just absolutely amazing. I cannot sing their praises enough,” Mejia-Biswell said.

The Rock Island community has quickly come together to help the Biswell family. Shawn and Chasidy’s daughter Alyssa started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of living arrangements, clothing, and furniture.

In less than three days, the GoFundMe raised over $1,400.

“People ask you all the time, ‘What do you need?’ You don’t really know what you need. You do, but it’s really hard to ask people for help. I’m so grateful that they want to, and I’m so grateful that the outpouring has already started because there is financial offset. We still have bills. It’s a huge blessing,” Mejia-Biswell said.

Shawn and Chasidy said there is no estimate yet on the cost to repair the damage. To learn how you can donate to the Biswell family’s GoFundMe page, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

