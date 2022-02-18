Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 deaths, 290 new COVID-19 cases Friday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths Friday, since the last report on Feb. 10. The total number of deaths is now 472.

The health department also reported 290 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. The total number of cases is now 31,602.

The health department said the positivity rate has fallen 6.89% from 13.37% to 6.48%.

The health department said 31 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 40.

The health department said the vaccination rate is up to 60.5%.

The health department said it continues to offer vaccination clinics twice a week with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesdays for those 18 and older and Pfizer on Fridays for those 5 and older. No appointments are needed for any Rock Island County Health Department vaccination clinic.

The next walk-in Saturday pediatric vaccination clinic is March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, the health department said.

The health department said to visit vaccines.gov to find other clinics.

