Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 deaths, 290 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The average age of newly infected patients is 40.
The average age of newly infected patients is 40.(KWQC/Rock Island County Health Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths Friday, since the last report on Feb. 10. The total number of deaths is now 472.

The health department also reported 290 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. The total number of cases is now 31,602.

The health department said the positivity rate has fallen 6.89% from 13.37% to 6.48%.

The health department said 31 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 40.

The health department said the vaccination rate is up to 60.5%.

The health department said it continues to offer vaccination clinics twice a week with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesdays for those 18 and older and Pfizer on Fridays for those 5 and older. No appointments are needed for any Rock Island County Health Department vaccination clinic.

The next walk-in Saturday pediatric vaccination clinic is March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, the health department said.

The health department said to visit vaccines.gov to find other clinics.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Bettendorf police identify woman run over, killed by boyfriend’s truck
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
John Lee Tigges, 67, of Davenport is facing several felony child pornography charges.
Davenport man charged in child pornography case
A car crash took place.
One person killed, two others hurt in crash between semi, pickup on I-80
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf

Latest News

Quad City Dr. discusses common food interactions with some medicines.
Quad City Doctor discusses common food interactions with medications
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
Hearing loss raises cognitive decline risk including dementia
Hearing loss raises cognitive decline risk including dementia
Hearing loss raises cognitive decline risk including dementia
Hearing loss raises cognitive decline risk including dementia