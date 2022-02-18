Windy this afternoon; Quick burst of snow this evening

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Windy this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. SW winds 15-25 mph could gust up to 30+ mph at times, boosting temperatures into the 30s for most locations.

A strong arctic front arrives this evening (6 to 10 p.m. NW to SE) bringing a quick round of snow. If you are out traveling there could be a few slick spots and reduced visibility. Any accumulation will be around a half inch or less.

Behind the front, colder temperatures are expected Saturday, but a BIG warm-up is in store Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY: Windy, evening snow showers High: 35°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: 8°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Colder, breezy early. High: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

