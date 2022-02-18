Advertisement

Windy this afternoon; Quick burst of snow this evening

Cooler Saturday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Windy this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. SW winds 15-25 mph could gust up to 30+ mph at times, boosting temperatures into the 30s for most locations.

A strong arctic front arrives this evening (6 to 10 p.m. NW to SE) bringing a quick round of snow. If you are out traveling there could be a few slick spots and reduced visibility. Any accumulation will be around a half inch or less.

Behind the front, colder temperatures are expected Saturday, but a BIG warm-up is in store Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY: Windy, evening snow showers High: 35°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: 8°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Colder, breezy early. High: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Bettendorf police identify woman run over, killed by boyfriend’s truck
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
John Lee Tigges, 67, of Davenport is facing several felony child pornography charges.
Davenport man charged in child pornography case
A car crash took place.
One person killed, two others hurt in crash between semi, pickup on I-80
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf

Latest News

Headlines
Windy this afternoon; Quick burst of snow this evening
Headlines
Full 02-18
First Alert Forecast - Cold night with sun Friday afternoon and some snow in the evening
First Alert Forecast - Cold night with sun Friday afternoon and some snow in the evening
FAD 02-17
FAD AM THURS