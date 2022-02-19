Breezy & Cold For Your Saturday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - The weekend starts out on a chilly (and icy) note, with temperatures in the single digits and teens, rising into the 20′s during the day. Look for sunny skies and breezy winds, followed by a spectacular warm up for your Sunday. It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy, with highs in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. Temperatures remain mild for Monday, but our next system moves in by afternoon, with a chance for rain. Expect a rain/snow mix by evening, followed by a chance for snow Tuesday and Tuesday night. There is still some uncertainty about timing and track, so we’ll continue to update any changes.

TODAY: Cold sunshine and a bit breezy. High: 26°. Wind: NW 5-10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and not as cold. Low: 21°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer. High: 52°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.