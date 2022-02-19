Advertisement

Charges filed against Rock Island Co. correctional officers

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) - The Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed felony charges Friday against two correctional officers in connection with a January 30 altercation inside the Rock Island County Jail.

The incident involved a male inmate and two male correctional officers, the state’s attorney office said in a Friday media release.

The incident was immediately reported to the Sheriff’s Department supervisors, an internal investigation was opened, and the two correctional officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos requested the assistance of the City of Rock Island Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s Office to conduct a separate and independent criminal investigation.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office found that sufficient evidence existed to file aggravated battery charges against the two correctional officers after thoroughly reviewing case,” the media release said.

Both correctional officers are charged with class 3 felony aggravated battery, which criminalizes knowingly, and without any legal justification, making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature and causing bodily harm to an incarcerated inmate.

The state’s attorney said the conduct in question involves multiple punches and strikes to an inmate, which resulted in bruising and abrasions.

Aggravated battery charges were filed Friday, and a bond was set for each defendant.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

