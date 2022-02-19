Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 140 months - or about 11.5 years - in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

Aaron James Wadden, 24, will serve four years of supervised release once he completes his sentence, according to court records. There is no parole in the federal system.

Court records show he pleaded guilty in October to gun and drug charges in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, the case arose after law enforcement received a 911 call related to a reckless driver in the area of Highway 61 in Scott County.

Wadden was observed backing onto the highway into oncoming traffic, driving in the ditch, running multiple stop signs, and driving in the wrong lane of traffic.

Wadden ultimately turned down a dead-end street, failed to slow down, crashed into a concrete barrier, and went airborne.

Wadden then fled on foot. Officers located Wadden and found a loaded rifle and methamphetamine in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Wadden was under supervision for an Iowa felony drug offense at the time of his arrest.

