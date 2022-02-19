11th annual Red Dress Run to take place Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, the 11th annual Red Dress Run steps off to raise money for charity.

This year the run benefits Clock, Inc. a local LGBTQ+ community center.

All RDR registrants wear dresses and come together for a non-competitive run.

It is a fun filled day of comradery, adult beverages, swag and post trail snacks.

