11th annual Red Dress Run to take place Saturday
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, the 11th annual Red Dress Run steps off to raise money for charity.
This year the run benefits Clock, Inc. a local LGBTQ+ community center.
All RDR registrants wear dresses and come together for a non-competitive run.
It is a fun filled day of comradery, adult beverages, swag and post trail snacks.
