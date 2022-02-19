Man charged in connection with Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he shot at someone in January.

Leonard Fisher Jr., 31, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges are both a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Bond was set Friday at $5,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 25.

At 5:12 a.m. Jan. 29, Davenport police responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street for multiple calls of shots fired.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fisher fired a Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun at another person.

The gun, which was stolen from a home in Whiteside County in May, was found at the scene. Six spent casings of matching caliber were located in a residential yard, near West 13th and Washington streets, near the recovered handgun.

Fisher was captured on video firing the gun, according to the affidavit.

He has multiple felony convictions, including a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm, and is prohibited from owning or possessing a gun or ammunition.

