MetroLINK, Channel Cat receive nearly $2 million from federal grant

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Federal Transit Administration awarded nearly $2 million to a Quad Cities passenger ferry service on Friday

MetroLINK, which runs the Channel Cat Water Taxi, received $1.85 million from the Passenger Ferry Grant Program to build its fifth stop in East Moline.

The process of applying for the grant started in 2020 when East Moline wanted to improve access to its new district, “The Bend,” to the rest of the QC.

Jennifer Hirsch, the Manager of Administration for MetroLINK, said that’s when the city approached them about expanding the Channel Cat’s reach.

“Just all the activity that’s happening in East Moline, it just made sense for [MetroLINK] to be a part of that development,” Hirsch said.

24 projects across 11 states applied for the grant with the Channel Cat being the only service in the Midwest to receive funding.

Hirsch said the water taxi makes the QC stand out.

“I think it is important for people to realize what a gem the Channel Cat is,” Hirsch said. “We are very fortunate to have it here in the Quad Cities connecting both of our states and the bike trails, just giving people access to the Mississippi River. It’s a … huge, unique asset”

About 45,000 passengers ride the Channel Cat every year.

Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said improving connectivity along the river works with everyone’s goals.

“We’re trying to create this high sense and quality of place,” Herrell said. “If by way of having the Channel Cat activated, programmed, invested in, well that only ... breeds success for the community.”

Herrell also said unlocking the Mississippi River to its full potential makes the area a global attraction.

“The Mississippi River is known throughout the world,” Herrell said. “People when they come here, they want to ... see it, they want to experience it, they want to ... feel it.”

MetroLINK hopes construction on the new dock will begin in 2023.

Funding for the FTA’s Ferry Passenger Grant Program comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in November 2021.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.