Minnesota man sentenced to federal prison in drug conspiracy case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Minnesota man was sentenced Friday to 280 months - or more than 23 years - in federal prison for leading a drug conspiracy responsible for bringing ice methamphetamine and cocaine into the Southern District of Iowa.

Cordell Cole, 36, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, Cole was responsible for recruiting and managing members of a drug conspiracy bringing cocaine and ice methamphetamine into the area.

He also possessed a firearm related to his drug trafficking activities.

Cole has four prior felony drug convictions and was on supervision for a felony drug offense at the time that he committed this offense.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Davenport Police Department, Clinton Police Department, and the Anoka Hennepin (Minnesota) Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force.

