Rock Island Library hosting Family Fun Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Olympics may be wrapping up but you can still get gold medal-style fun at the Rock Island Public Library downtown.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the library is hosting its first monthly Family Fun Saturday with their Library Olympics.

There will be Olympic themed games and crafts. The event is open and free for children with an adult or teens.

No registration is required.

