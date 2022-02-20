Advertisement

Augustana College plans for spring virtual and in person visits

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Augustana College has launched its spring visit schedule for 2022 with both virtual and in-person event.

There will also be a $500 grant for campus visitors who plan to enroll. They say that some families have opted for both virtual and in person visits.

Admissions planners have decided to keep the virtual tour as they say they realized the virtual route has become an important and popular option, which was not available pre-pandemic. “Although we’ve been welcoming students and families in person for the past year, we’ve also retained and improved some of the virtual events that were very well-received during the most restrictive COVID-19 periods,” said Emma Adebayo, the Director of Admissions.

New to the schedule this year are live virtual tours that will take viewers around campus. The college says that a network of current students at various locations will “tour” visitors around campus, handing off the tour to each other as visitors progress through all the stops.

Virtual tour guides will be able to answer questions in real time as they show their physical locations and walk through the Quad.

Adebayo said the college also has increased the options for a custom in-person visit. She says students can meet with a professor, a coach, the director of an arts program or ensemble director, and the financial aid staff.

The college says that they can also opt to tour special places or facilities on campus, have lunch with a student, or get an overview of the Quad Cities.

Interested parties can find out more on their website.

