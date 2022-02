DE WITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Sabers and Cardinals renewed their old WaMaC rivalry in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Central De Witt would need all four quarters to pull away from Maquoketa and take the win. The Sabers will host Clear Creek-Amana for a chance to return to Wells Fargo Arena for the second straight season.

