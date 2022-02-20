Community rallies to give Eldridge boy with cancer a room makeover

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mason City-based non-profit brought the Eldridge community together to give a four-year-old with cancer a bedroom makeover.

On Sunday, Hudson McKearny came home to a new superhero-themed bedroom. His favorite superheroes include Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor.

Hudson was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019. Nearly three years later, My Happy Place wanted to bring him his own happy place.

Executive Director Lisa Tan said their goal is to bring kids like Hudson, their favorite colors and characters to their bedrooms.

“Where do we go to when we’re sick? When we don’t feel good? We retreat to our bedroom,” Tan said. “We just feel giving them their happy place helps exponentially in the healing process.”

The non-profit looks to bring communities together by healing find donations for the makeovers such as paint, flooring, decor and installation.

Hudson’s mom, Jessica McKearny was blown away by everyone’s generosity.

“There are so many needs that we don’t even realize that we need sometimes,” Jessica said. “To see these local businesses ... want to support us. It just shows you how great our community truly is, and they... want to do it just to you know, out of the goodness of their hearts.”

Along with the Eldridge Police and Long Grove Fire Departments, Batman, Supergirl and Spider-Man made a surprise visit.

Hudson is an honorary office in Eldridge and hopes to be a police officer one day. His dad Kyle McKearny said the support of local first responders has been so valuable to Hudson’s cancer journey.

“It’s turning into friendships, we never thought we’d have before with some of these people. So it’s … awesome,” Kyle said. “We’re not surprised they’re here, but we still ... are blown away when they do show up.”

My Happy Place didn’t want to leave out Hudson’s little sister Violet. She received a bag full of superheroine-themed gifts.

The organization has nine chapters across six states, for more information visit their website.

