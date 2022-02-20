Advertisement

Davenport Police warn of text scam

The Davenport Police Department is warning the public of a text message many received Sunday...
The Davenport Police Department is warning the public of a text message many received Sunday morning, claiming to sell t-shirts for $10 off if you go through the link for the police department.(Davenport Police Department)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Davenport Police Department is warning the public of a text message many received Sunday morning, claiming to sell t-shirts for $10 off if you go through the link for the police department. Police say it’s a scam and the department does not sell any merchandise or t-shirts through texts.

“If you receive this text message, delete it. Do not click the link, and do not provide any personal information on any associated website,” said Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel. Neither the text or the link are associated with the agency.

To learn more about how to recognize and report scams, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

