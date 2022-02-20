Advertisement

Female dies in overnight vehicle crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - A Moline teenager died Saturday night after the car she was in crashed into a tree, say police.

According to the Moline Police Department, someone called and reported seeing a car with lights on in the trees around the 1400 block of 35th avenue around 9:47 p.m.

Fire and EMS personnel responded and found an Acura that had been traveling westbound on 35th avenue approaching 14th Street.

According to police, the driver, a 22-year-old male, ran off the road to the left, striking a tree along the passenger side door. A 16-year-old girl was sitting in the passenger seat.

Police say the female had to be extracted from the car by the Moline Fire Department.

Both occupants were taken to the hospital and the female later died of her injuries.

The crash involved one vehicle, police say, and no other persons were involved in the crash.

Moline Police Department’s Traffic Unit is conducting a reconstruction investigation. They say no charges have been filed at this time pending further investigation.

The name of the deceased will also not be released pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about this traffic crash can contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797- 0401, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Crime Stoppers also has a smartphone app, P3 tips for use on both Apple and Android devices.

