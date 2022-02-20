Figge Art Museum’s new “Border Cantos | Sonic Border” exhibit offers new perspective on Mexican-American border

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum is introducing a new exhibition that allows visitors to look, listen, and learn about complicated issues surrounding the Mexican-American border.

The Figge’s newest exhibition, “Border Cantos | Sonic Border,” brings together the sights and sounds of the nearly 2,000-mile Mexican-American border through the work of photographer Richard Misrach and artist Guillermo Galindo.

“I just want people to see the issue of immigration from another perspective, using the language of art,” Galindo said. “This exhibit, and my art, opens a space for people to create their own narrative, and imagine the stories of the journey of immigrants.”

“I think it is important for everyone to remember that we are all, literally all, immigrants or migrants to this country, and so everyone of us has a story,” said Andrew Wallace, the Figge Art Museum’s director of collections and exhibitions. “Every story is perhaps fraught with turmoil and uncertainty.”

Galindo’s artwork is created out of discarded objects found and collected at the Mexican-American border.

“I’d say I went about 11 years ago to the border, and I found my first immigrant personal objects. I usually find an object and try to imagine what sound it could make, and how it would make sound,” Galindo said.

Galindo calls his artwork sonic devices, not instruments.

“If you create your own sonic device, you can invent the way you play it. The sonic devices are vehicles of communication of sound,” Galindo said.

The goal of the exhibition is not to provide a definitive solution for complicated issues surrounding the Mexican-American border, but instead offer visitors a new perspective.

“We want people to be able to see with a broader perspective what’s happening in the world through the lens of art,” Wallace said.

“What is very beautiful about art is that we are not giving a speech, we’re not saying something literally,” Galindo said. “We are opening a space for people to think in another way and to start realizing that we’re, at the end, all the same human beings.”

Wallace estimated there are a combined 20 sonic devices and photographs inside the exhibition. The “Border Cantos | Sonic Border” exhibition is open until June 5, 2022.

