Five local wrestlers, including two from Riverdale, bring home state titles

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KWQC) - Collin Altensey and Brock Smith are bringing a pair of state titles back to Riverdale after both won decision victories Saturday night in Champaign.

They would be joined on top of the Class 1A podium by Charles Jagusah from Alleman, who pinned his way to the state title, grabbing his championship pin :55 into the third round.

Moline would have a pair of Maroons in the Class 3A title matches. Junior Noah Tapia would lose at hard fought match to finish state runner up, while his teammate, Kole Brower, picked up his second title in the gym he will call home for college.

Rock Island’s Aoci Bernard would be the only local 2A champion, grabbing points in the final second to squeeze out a 7-6 decision.

