Galena veteran celebrates 101st birthday

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - First responders and family braved the cold to honor a World War II veteran’s 101st birthday with a parade.

Brothers Ken and Glenn Boyd served together in the Army Air Corps. On Saturday Glenn came in from Elkhorn, Wisconsin to meet Ken at the McDonald’s in Galena for a birthday lunch.

“I’m surprised, I’m very surprised,” Ken said. " I’ve seen a lot of people I haven’t seen in a while, it’s nice they came out.”

Keith Brandel, an investigator with Galena Police, said first responders were more than willing to escort the parade to the restaurant.

“These guys are more bad than anybody in this world nowadays,” Brandel said. “It’s just an honor to be to be celebrating their birthday with them.”

The parade met up with the Galena VFW Color Gaurd to show the vets their respect with a playing of taps and the national anthem. Ken said neither of them had any idea there would be a parade.

“Shelly, [Ken’s caretaker], was gonna take me to lunch. She didn’t say where,” Ken said. “She said ‘you get your jacket washed out,’ Must be a nice place. And then all this stuff started happening.”

The pair were stationed together in India. With cake in hand, they shared their stories to a room of family and friends.

“[Ken] flew his own airplane over, he was one of one hundred,” Glenn, Ken’s younger brother said. “They flew over from Florida ... and they ended up in an airbase in the middle of a tea plantation.”

Their nephew, Mike Boyd, came in from Wisconsin for the celebration as well.

“It’s something pretty special. Not many of these old guys that are left yet,” Mike said. “They were a special group. They did a lot for our country, and we do appreciate that.”

The parade was put together by Vets Roll, an organization dedicated to showing appreciation to veterans by taking them to Washington D.C. President Mark Finnegan said they’ve put on similar events due to COVID canceling their trips.

“The people in Galena were just fabulous. I mean, everybody that I contacted, yeah, let’s do it,” Finnegan said. “It’s the good stuff that still goes on in this country a lot of people don’t ever hear about.”

Even though Glenn turns 97 in March, Ken provided neither of them is too old to still be picked on.

“Remember that night? I brought [a plane] down across the end of the runway ... everything went perfect,” Glenn said.

“I wanted to teach him how to land it but he wouldn’t do it. He chickened out,” Ken said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.