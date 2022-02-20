Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison after a gun battle with Davenport police

By Samson Kimani
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison after shooting at Davenport Police, among other charges.

Federal officials say 31-year-old Clarence Washington was sentenced to about 36.5 years in prison with no parole on drug and firearm charges. Washington was originally charged in 2018 in federal court, but while pending trial, he cut off his GPS ankle monitor, according to court documents.

Washington was later arrested on February 18, 2021, after trying to elude Davenport Police as well as shooting at officers, according to the U.S attorney’s office. He was federally indicted on charges of failure to appear for trial, trafficking of drugs, and unlawful possession of firearms.

“This case sends a clear message that if you wish to do violence in our community, it will not be tolerated,” said Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and the Scott County Attorney’s Office all helped in the investigation.

