Marcel Lopez is 4-time state champion, Notre Dame wins Class 2A title

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - History made at Wells Fargo Arena as Marcel Lopez of New London becomes just the 30th wrestler ever to finish his career a four time state champion. Lopez, who hasn’t lost since his Sophomore season, finished off his second straight perfect season gaining a 5-3 decision in his final match as a Tiger.

Another SEISC school with a great showing in Des Moines. The Notre Dame/West Burlington wrestlers would not only get individual titles from Blaine Frazier and CJ Walrath, but they would top Osage to become the Class 2A team champions. Walrath would pick up a two point takedown late in his title match to earn a major decision, with that extra point being the decisive one to claim the crown.

A couple other local wrestlers would stand at the top of the podium. Bettendorf freshman TJ Koester and Camanche senior Eric Kinkaid would each finish their seasons with wins.

