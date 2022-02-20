Advertisement

Over $9,500 raised for Clock Inc. at Red Dress Hash Run

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hash House Harriers hosted the 11th annual Red Dress Hash Run Saturday at Bier Stube bar in Moline.

About 150 runners from as far as California and Alaska participated in the event. Each year, the run raises money for a local charity, with this year’s donations benefiting Clock Inc.

“We only do this once a year, so it’s just really exciting to see all the old faces and new faces,” Event organizer Randi Neason said. “I’m really glad covid has come down a little bit so that we were able to put this on.”

The event raised over $9,500 for Clock Inc . The group provides resources like free counseling and workshops for the LGBTQ+ community in the QCA.

Over $9,500 raised for Clock Inc. at Red Dress Hash Run
