Second day of striking at Eaton-Cobham facility

Over 400 union members from Union Local 388 and machinists Union Local 1191 are on strike at Eaton Mission Systems.
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 400 union members from Union Local 388 and machinists Union Local 1191 are on strike at Eaton Mission Systems. The strike started at 12:01 a.m. Friday after 98% of union members voted to reject the newest contract proposed by Eaton.

“We refuse to accept sub-standard wages or the erosion of our health care and retirement benefits,” said IAM District 6 Directing Business Representative John Herrig. “IAM Local 388 and IAM Local 1191 members are fighting for a contract that will make life better for themselves and their families. The past two years have been tough during the pandemic, especially as essential manufacturing workers. All we are asking for is a fair share produced from the blood, sweat and tears of work that makes Eaton Mission Systems Division of Davenport successful. We hope that the company will hear our call for respect and dignity from the picket line.”

“IAM members at Local 388 and Local 1191 deserve a contract that improves their lives and not one that makes it worse,” said IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Steve Galloway. “The IAM will utilize all of our resources to ensure our members at Eaton Mission Systems Division of Davenport receive a contract that is worthy of their hard work and allows them at the end of each workday to hold their heads up high.”

Eaton Communications representative Katie Kennedy said in a statement Thursday, “we are disappointed that the union has elected to strike rather than continue to work under an extension and return to negotiations. We plan to meet with the union Friday or over the weekend to continue negotiations and encourage any employee who wishes to report to work to do so.”

Cobham Mission Systems is in the Quad Cities’ top 20 largest employers with 950 employees, listed as working in the defense and aerospace manufacturing industry.

Eaton Corporation acquired Cobham Mission Systems last year. The company manufactures air-to-air refueling systems, environment systems and actuation, primarily for defense markets, according to its website.

